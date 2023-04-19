Another New Brunswicker faces the loss of her family doctor
Teri McMackin has had a family doctor her entire life or at least she used to.
A few weeks ago, she found out that her primary physician was closing his practice to pursue another opportunity -- leaving Teri and her two young sons with few options.
“If I have to sit in an emergency room for 12 hours, so be it. But I just really want to make sure that my kids can get in with a doctor and one that can follow them throughout their development,” she said.
“We’re going to see if my husband’s doctor can take on at least the kids and that would be a big stress off of me.”
Even with a tentative plan in place for her children, that still leaves Teri waiting for her current doctor to be replaced or waiting until she can find a new one all together.
“I’ve been going through some tests for some issues and none of it is very serious or pressing, but definitely not something that they would see in an emergency room, or even in a clinic,” she said.
“So I’m left wondering where am I going to get these referrals for blood work and for any other tests that I might need if I don’t have a family doctor?”
McMackin says she’s been extremely fortunate with her experience up until now. Adding that her family doctor has known her entire family history, which gave her confidence in his care.
“My concern is this is a common issue. It’s something that I’m experiencing obviously, so it’s important to me, but so many people that I know are experiencing this,” she said.
CTV News has learned that two doctors in the Moncton area have let their patients know that it’s time to start searching for another physician.
In a letter obtained by CTV, Dr. Jocelyn Cormier urged people to immediately register with Patient Connect NB, a registry that matches New Brunswickers with a family doctor or nurse practitioner on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In his letter, Dr. Cormier stated in part, “This registry is crucial for certain services such as NB Health Link, but mostly can help with pressure on the Department of Health to help find a replacement.”
Also in Moncton, Dr. Linda Wangui announced her departure to patients stating in part, “Making the decision to leave my practice has not been easy and leaving a practice with so many wonderful patients will be the most difficult part.”
Wangui declined an interview.
The Department of Health shared new data with CTV late Wednesday afternoon. Officials say there’s been an increase in the number of physicians in the province in recent years.
More specifically, officials say the department welcomed 101 physicians in 2020-21, saw 76 leave and ended up with a net gain of 25 for the province.
In 2021-22, the department saw a net gain of 28 after welcoming 100 and seeing 72 leave.
Lastly, officials say for 2022 up until Feb. 28, 2023, the department has welcomed 107 doctors, saw 86 leave and ended up with a net gain of 21.
“When a physician leaves their positions, it’s often due to one of three main reasons: retirement, a relocation to another community, or they fall ill or die,” said Sean Hatchard, a spokesperson for the Department of Health.
He adds that the department is working with residents who don’t have a primary care provider.
“The NB Health Link program, for example, is helping to take people off the waiting list as we speak, reducing the number of people waiting from 74,000 to 50,500 since last summer – a drop of more than 31 per cent,” he said.
Right now NB Health Link clinics are in Moncton, Dieppe, Dalhousie, Woodstock and Fredericton with plans to expand.
“I’d really like to see the government step up,” said McMackin.
“I want to see what the plan is to retain the doctors that we have now, but also encourage people who are in med school or looking to New Brunswick to become family doctors or maybe take on a practice or split a practice in two, however, they need to do it. I just want to see the government talking to doctors and finding the solutions.”
