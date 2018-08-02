

CTV Atlantic





Ozias Leduc been called the Michelangelo of Canada, and an example of his work is on display at a cathedral here in the Maritimes.

The problem is, much of it has been painted over -- for decades – and that’s why few people know about his work in Antigonish, N.S.

But a restoration team is working to bring the art back to light at Saint Ninian Cathedral Church, and things are looking up.

If you visit the cathedral this summer, it’s surprisingly messy.

Large sections of the walls are peeling, but in the mess are what some call “The Floating Saints.”

“Right now as you look down the walls, they are just these pop-out images that have no sense of space and you have no sense of scale of them either,” says fine art conservator Michelle Gallinger.

The inside of the cathedral, including these figures, was painted in 1902.

Over the years, the artwork was changed significantly, and the background around each saint was painted over.

The restoration team is slowly working its way through seven layers of overpaint, and two layers of plaster, to bring the saints back to glory.

The difference is remarkable.

It costs about $30,000 to restore each of the figures and there are 14 in all.

The church is fundraising and receiving donations, but it’s a race against time.

“The paintings deteriorate with the humidity and the temperatures. And the longer we wait, the more difficult and more time consuming it will be to restore them,” said Ernst Schuegraf of the cathedral’s art restoration committee.

The original artist, Ozias Leduc, was recently named a national historic person.

Gallinger says he’s considered an incredible artist in Quebec, and it’s frustrating to see how his work was treated.

“He's finally being recognized by the rest of Canada as being our preeminent church painter,” Gallinger says. “He is our Michelangelo of Canada.”

Gallinger says they'll have two more of the saints, and part of a third, restored by the middle of September. They'll take a break over the winter, and be back on the job next year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.