Applications open for antlerless deer draw in Nova Scotia

Hunters in Nova Scotia can now apply for more than 5,000 antlerless deer hunting stamps for the 2024 season.

The stamps allow hunters to harvest an antlerless deer in a specific deer management zone in the province.

To be eligible, hunters must be a Nova Scotia resident, have a valid Nova Scotia Wildlife Resources Card and be at least 16-years-old by the end of the season on Dec. 14.

People can apply online, by phone or by mail.

In mainland Nova Scotia, stamps are available in the following deer management zones:

103

104

106

108

110

In Cape Breton, stamps are available in zones 111 and 112.

The province says bonus deer stamps, which allow hunters to take a second deer, will be available in eight of the 12 management zones for the first time since 2016. The bonus stamps are issued in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis.

The draw began Wednesday and ends on July 26 at noon. The province says results will be posted online Aug. 15.

Additional information on the draw can be found online.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.