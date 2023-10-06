Appointments for new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine now available in N.S.

Atlantic

    A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)

    Appointments are now available in Nova Scotia for a new monovalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which the provincial government says provides the best protection against the latest strain of the virus.

    The updated vaccine is available to anyone six months of age or older who have already completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. It must also have been at least six months since their last known COVID-19 vaccine or infection.

    The province is encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine at the same time.

    Appointments are also currently available for high-dose influenza vaccines, which are free for people ages 65 years or older.

    Those who want regular-dose flu vaccines will have to wait for the week of Oct. 23. The province says appointments will be available for Nova Scotians aged six months to 64-years-old.

    Appointments for COVID-19 and flu vaccines at pharmacies and outreach clinics will be posted online as they become available.

    The province says the updated Pfizer monovalent COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in late October/early November.

