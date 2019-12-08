HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating following an armed robbery at a gas station early Sunday morning in Halifax.

On Sunday, at around 3:34 a.m., police responded to an Irving Service Station location at 280 Lacewood Drive after an employee reported being robbed at knifepoint.

The employee reports a man entered the store armed with a knife, walked behind the counter and demanded money – an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. However, no one was injured during the incident. The employee says the suspect fled the scene and headed westbound on Lacewood Drive.

The employee describes the suspect as a white male in his 30s with a height of 5-foot-8 and a slim build. He has scruffy black hair with a beard and a moustache and was wearing an orange hoodie, a black coat with ‘security’ written on the back, blue jeans and gloves.

The investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.