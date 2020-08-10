HALIFAX -- The fire marshal’s office is investigating a suspected arson at the Sydney Community Church in Sydney, N.S.

The Salvation Army says the fire happened Sunday evening and caused minimal damage to one side of the church.

Local residents reported the fire and crews responded to the scene.

The Salvation Army says it won’t be commenting on the incident because it is under investigation, but says the person responsible for the fire is “loved and forgiven” by the Sydney Community Church.

There is no further information available at this time.