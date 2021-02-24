HALIFAX -- Officials say a fire at a dairy farm in St. John's killed at least 80 cows Monday night and destroyed the farm.

Roger Hounsell with the St. John's Regional Fire Department says the barn at the dairy farm in the Goulds neighbourhood was ablaze when crews arrived shortly after 9 p.m.

Hounsell says it took nearly 30 firefighters from stations all over the St. John's metro region to control the fire, and firefighters were there until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He says neighbours pitched in to help move as many cattle as they could away from the searing flames.

Hounsell says the farm owner told crews there were about 120 cows in the barn and that between 30 and 40 animals were saved.

Goulds is a rural farming neighbourhood in St. John's and Hounsell said the area's tight-knit farming community is shocked and saddened by what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.