Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia

The Canadian military deployed approximately 75 members of the 5th Canadian Division (5 Cdn Div) to Latvia for six months as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday, joining the largest Canadian Armed Forces deployment since Afghanistan.

The 5th division is comprised of both regular and reserve units from all four Atlantic provinces. They will join the Canadian-led, NATO multinational brigade in Latvia.

Brigadier-General Mark Parsons of the 5 Cdn Div said his division is calling upon members to deter Russian aggression and support allies.

“Our specialized capabilities will complement and support other Canadian Armed Forces elements as well as our allies in an increasingly complex, pan-domain operations environment,” Parsons said.

In a news release, the government said the troops will bring specialized equipment and unique capabilities to bolster the region’s defences.