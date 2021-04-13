HALIFAX, N.S. -- With vaccine rollout ramping-up, more and more Canadians are jumping at the chance to roll-up their sleeves. But that hasn’t always been the case.

A new poll – conducted by marketing research firm Leger in partnership with the Canadian Press – suggests 80 per cent of Canadians intend to get vaccinated - up significantly from 63-per-cent last October.

There’s no shortage of opinions on why the entire population isn’t onboard.

The constant-barrage of information is likely a factor, according-to the experts, but so too is a growing 'herd psychology' as others get the needle.

Residents making-their-way inside the Halifax Forum for their long-awaited COVID shots have their own ideas.

"I just think they're just scared and nervous, and if they have a preference of one over the other, then they're willing to wait,” says Mike Langille.

The poll also shows Atlantic Canadians appear to be more apprehensive around getting the vaccine.

The survey suggests 78 per cent of Atlantic Canadians intended to get vaccinated, while 15 per cent answered no. That’s the highest of the six regions polled in the survey. Canada wide 12 per cent said they won’t get vaccinated. Seven per cent of Atlantic Canadians responded ‘I don’t know.’

Registered psychologist Dayna Lee Baggley says people are becoming more and more comfortable as they see others get vaccinated.

“As (it) becomes more common and more prevalent in the public and the media and your own social circles, then you'll also be more likely to take the vaccine yourself,” she says.

Jeannie Ward says she’s putting her trust in public health.

“I believe in the science and I believe that the doctors are trying to make (sure) everybody is as safe as possible,” she says.

The survey polled 1,504 Canadians on April 9-12, 2021 via an online questionnaire. The margin of error is +/- 2.53 per cent, 19 times out of 20.