HALIFAX -- A day after Nova Scotia's premier declared a state of emergency to ramp up efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, health officials announced that another 13 confirmed cases had been identified.

That means Nova Scotia now has 41 confirmed cases, all of them either travel-related or among family members connected to earlier cases -- and one person remains in hospital.

Provincial health officials say there has been no spread of the novel coronavirus beyond this group.

On the weekend, Premier Stephen McNeil said his government would impose new restrictions on the province's population in response to reports that thousands of people were continuing to gather in public places, "blatantly ignoring" requirements for social distancing.

Images shared on social media showed hundreds of vehicles parked near popular beaches and parks, where people were spotted strolling in the sunshine, many of them standing closer together than the recommended two-metre limit.

"We are dealing with a deadly virus and this behaviour is unacceptable," McNeil said Sunday. "We cannot allow a small percentage who choose to do as they wish in our province to put at risk the health of the rest of us."

Under Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act, people are now prohibited from gathering in groups larger than five. Individuals caught violating the limit face a $1,000 fine, and businesses face a $7,500 fine.

All of Nova Scotia's provincial parks are now closed, as are all municipal parks, beaches, trails, playgrounds and sports facilities.

Businesses like gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, construction sites and health-care services are exempt.

As well, anyone entering Nova Scotia as of Monday will have to self-isolate for 14 days, though there are exceptions for people who provide essential services. The new measures include vehicle checks at the New Brunswick border.

McNeil said it's OK to go outside, but walks should be to exercise -- not to socialize.

Nova Scotia is the latest province to impose a state of emergency.

Provincial health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new presumptive positive cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to four confirmed cases and 20 presumptive. As is the case in Nova Scotia, anyone entering Newfoundland and Labrador must self-isolate for 14 days.

Premier Dwight Ball said the province is at a "critical point," while urging Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to stay home unless it was absolutely necessary to go out.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal party has suspended its leadership race until at least May 1, when it will decide how to proceed with online or phone voting.

Ball announced his plan to step down last month and the party was set to choose a new leader at a convention in May.

In Prince Edward Island, chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed the number of cases on the Island remained unchanged at three, all of whom were in good condition.

The third case was reported Sunday -- a woman in her 20s who had travelled to Spain and returned to the Island last week.

Despite the small number of infected Islanders, Morrison said it was clear that some people remain confused about the rules surrounding social distancing and self-isolation.

"They are terms that are new to all of us," she told a news conference in Charlottetown.

Though there hasn't been any evidence of community transmission, Morrison asked parents of teens to take a direct approach to informing them about the rules, which include staying at home and keeping others at least two metres away during social interactions.

"Teenagers may not be taking social distancing guidelines seriously," she said. "Going over to a friend's house for coffee is not social distancing."

Morrison said her mother did not attend her grandson's recent birthday because "we wanted to try to protect her.

"It was hard for her and it was hard for my son," she said.

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Sunday. The province has 17 cases -- eight confirmed and nine presumptive.

As of Monday, the New Brunswick government has opened a new phone line to allow people to report those who are not complying with state of emergency orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.