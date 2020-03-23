HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19, including one involving a child.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 41.

The province says the latest cases, reported Monday, are all travel-related or related to previously-reported cases.

Several of the new cases are connected and involve groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia after travelling outside Canada.

The 41 affected individuals range in age from under 10 to their mid-70s. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

One person remains in hospital.

The province says, at this point, there has been no spread within communities.

Public Health has been in contact with the affected individuals and is working to identify others who may have come in contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

The government says the microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax is now certified to report positive and negative tests for COVID-19, so tests no longer have to be sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

As of Monday, 2,308 test results were negative, and 41 tests were positive for COVID-19.

The government says anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside the province, or has been in close contact with someone who travelled, and is experiencing a fever or new cough, is asked to complete an online questionnaire before calling 811.

More information is expected at a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. More to come.