ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Attacked N.S. constituency worker says second staffer would create safer offices

    The constituency office which was wrecked by a man on Dec. 14. (Facebook/Brendan Maguire) The constituency office which was wrecked by a man on Dec. 14. (Facebook/Brendan Maguire)

    A Nova Scotia constituency assistant who faced a violent attack at work is calling on the government to approve funding for a second employee at legislators' offices as a safety measure.

    Kelly Gomes said in an interview today that on Dec. 14 a man whom she had assisted over the past four years entered her constituency office and held her by the throat against a hallway wall.

    She says things "could have ended very badly" if it hadn't been for the presence of a teenage student who was doing a work term at the office of Brendan Maguire, the Liberal member of the legislature for Halifax Atlantic.

    Gomes says the man released his grip after the student threatened to call police, but she says the man then threw an air purifier, knocked over a Christmas tree, smashed pictures and upended a desk before departing.

    The 60-year-old says neither door locks nor panic buttons can protect constituency assistants in many situations, adding that the best solution is for the province to fund a second worker in the offices of all 55 members.

    Derek Mombourquette, the Liberal Party's house leader, said in an interview that on Jan. 24 at the legislature's management commission he will present his party's position for the added funding.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion Royals expert: How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News