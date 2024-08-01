August marks Nova Scotia’s first Acadian Heritage Month

The Acadian flag was raised at Province House in Halifax Thursday to mark the start of Nova Scotia’s first Acadian Heritage Month.

The month honours more than four centuries of Acadian history, culture, language and traditions.

“Acadians have played a fundamental role in shaping our province and there’s no better time than August, a time of great significance to Acadians, to celebrate this proud culture,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Thursday.

“The inaugural Acadian Heritage Month is an opportunity for all of us to discover more about the vitality and enduring heritage of the Acadian people.”

People travelling to Acadian communities throughout the month of August will be treated to a variety of activities, including concerts, culinary experiences and gatherings.

A highlight of this year’s festivities is the Congrès mondial acadien 2024, the largest Acadian gathering in the world.

The event is held in a different location every five years. This year, it’s expected to bring thousands of people to southwestern Nova Scotia between Aug. 10 and 18.

“It is wonderful to see the work that began with the first Acadian national congress in 1881 continue to expand and grow, recognizing the significance of the Acadian community in Nova Scotia. I am greatly honoured to be able to play a part in these celebrations,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc

According to the provincial news release, $25,000 was provided to each of the 16 Nova Scotia communities to support activities for the first Acadian Heritage Month.

