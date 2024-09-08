New executive director of Feed Nova Scotia speaks on the organization’s next chapter and food insecurity

The new executive director of Feed Nova Scotia Ash Avery says she is excited to start her new role.

“I think I have always has a really strong sense of justice for as long as I can remember. It took me a while to figure out what that looked like and how I could really contribute to the community,” said Avery in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Thursday.

“I’m walking into a well established organization that has some of the nicest people I’ve ever meet who really are showing up to work everyday and committing to the cause.”

Avery says it is overwhelming to see the number of people it takes to bring the food to the people who need it.

“Over the past year, up until August, they have served 48,000 people across Nova Scotia. So I think that speaks volumes to the amount of work that they are doing to get the food out the door and into the community.”

Over the next three to five years, Avery says we can expect to see is an enhanced advocacy strategy from the organization around addressing the root causes of food insecurity

“We know we can’t feed our way out of food insecurity. We know especially in Nova Scotia that we have been documented as having the highest rates of poverty, especially for women, seniors, and lone parents. We know that there are groups that are especially vulnerable that we want to be responsive to.”

