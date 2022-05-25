Baby formula shortage hard on N.S. mother of triplets

Miranda Bundy is noticing something different when she makes a run to the store for baby formula.

“I’ve noticed that you’re only allowed two cases of milk per household because of the shortage that we’re dealing with here right now,” Bundy says.

That limit means Bundy has to load her baby and stroller into her car more often.

“I normally buy at least 3 to 4 cases just so I could have it on hand,” says Bundy.

Sarah Kelly is in the same situation, sort of. She has very hungry six-month-old triplets.

“Basically I just send out people I know to go to Costco and get as many as they are allowed. Two cans of formula doesn’t really make it very far when you have triplets. It only lasts about two days at the most,” Kelly says.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the formula shortage yesterday saying the supply of regular formula should be fine but there could be challenges around a specialized formula for vulnerable children.

“We are confident that the work that we’re doing to secure supply from elsewhere and to ensure that Canadians have those options is going to be fine,” Trudeau says.

Food safety issues caused the closure in February of the Michigan plant that supplies much of the special formula and that is causing a ripple effect across the board.

According to industry experts there is a baby formula manufacturing plant in Kingston, On, but it’s foreign-owned and all of what it produces this shipped overseas.

“All of that production is actually intended for China in particular. That has been a bit of a head-scratcher to be honest because all of a sudden we are short,” says food industry expert Sylvain Charlebois.

He says the Abbott formula plant in Michigan could reopen in just a couple weeks. Then it would take four to six weeks to once again stabilize the supply.