Back-to-work etiquette: How to deal with annoying co-workers when you return to the office

Many employees across the country are returning to an office environment after working from home for the past two years.

In some cases, it can mean getting used to sharing a space with co-workers again. So, what's the best way to navigate your return to office and create an easy transition?

Etiquette Expert Julie Blais Comeau shares some tips and techniques to help make the move as easy as possible.

AVOIDING WORKFLOW INTERRUPTION

For some, heading back into the office can mean a chance to converse with their colleagues again. However, after two years of working alone at home, some may find that extra conversation distracting.

So, how can one politely avoid that unwanted interruption? Comeau says greeting visitors by standing can help.

"So, what you're going to do, as soon as you see them coming in, you're going to stand up, you're going to go greet them at the door, you can sit on your desk," she says. "Also, make sure you have a good old fashioned clock in your office so you can go, 'Oh look at that time Katie. I got to get back to work.' You can also do that with your watch."

Comeau says another idea is to put up a 'do not disturb' sign up at the entrance of your workspace.

"What you can do is, 'Do not disturb. I'm in my creativity bubble,' and on the other side, 'Please come in,'" says Comeau. "So, a sign, even if you have an environment that has those half walls, you can just pin it there to let your colleagues know when you're ready to host them."

Comeau adds headphones and having your back to your office door can also help avoid unwanted interruptions.

DEALING WITH MESSY CO-WORKERS

Everyone has their own level of cleanliness, which can sometimes cause problems when it comes to a shared office space.

How do you approach a colleague who has a bad habit of not picking up after themselves? Comeau says the best approach is for superiors and managers to approach that conversation as soon as workers start trickling back into the office.

"This is when you may have to take the opportunity when everyone is coming back in to decide on the guidelines of civility at work," she says. "This a workshop that I do where everybody brainstorms and we make up that list. Any manager, any superior can take the time to do that; put up that reminder in the kitchen."

Comeau says, while some have a habit of leaving anonymous notes in these situations, that can cause paranoia. She says it may be best to approach the problem in person.

"If it's your friend, somebody that you get along with, that does that regularly, this may be one of those situations when you say, 'You know Julie, I've been noticing the last few times that I'm coming into the kitchen, I know that you're in a hurry... but I'd really appreciate it if you would pick up after yourself.' And here too, it takes courage, but probably best you do it friend-to-friend," says Comeau.

WHEN SOMEONE TAKES CREDIT FOR YOUR WORK

Recording all of your documents and saving everything you do can be one way to avoid someone taking credit for your hard work.

Comeau says you can also approach the individual and politely explain the confusion when these situations happen.

"If you have the opportunity to do so, you're going to mention casually at break whatever you're collaborating on," she says.

"If it's happening during a meeting, somebody raises their hand and says, 'My latest idea is...,' then you're going to go, and this is tough to do because those people keep on doing it over and over again, you're going to raise your hand and say, 'Absolutely. Remember when we started that project, I had originally...,' and then you're going to fill in that blank."

Comeau says, sometimes, you also have to gather your courage and give your colleague the benefit of the doubt.

"And you're going to say, 'I enjoy collaborating with you... You may remember when that idea started to harvest, it was when...,' and then you're going to give them some details," she explains.

"If you have to, pick up your courage one more time, and go see your superior."

DEALING WITH COLLEAGUES WHO FREQUENTLY ASK FOR DONATIONS

Being back in the office means people may start asking for charity donations – something not everyone can afford, especially after the last two years.

However, Comeau has a tip on how to approach those conversations without it becoming awkward.

"We each have our causes, and that's where it starts. You can say, 'That's a really great cause and... my family has always supported...,' and you're going to state your charity of choice. Where you gift to," says Comeau.

Comeau says you can also defer people to different times of the year when you're willing to donate.