Backstreet Boy Nick Carter teams up with country singer Jimmie Allen for new single 'Easy'

Nick Carter, the youngest member of the Backstreet Boys, was just a kid when the boy band formed almost 30 years ago.

Today, he’s raising kids of his own.

“It’s been the best thing ever. You know, new meaning, new purpose, the reason I do what I do is, everything I do is for them,” says Carter.

Carter says his new solo single was written with his family in mind.

“So the song “Easy” is a song that I wrote dedicated to my wife and my kids,” he says.

Carter collaborated with country star Jimmie Allen on the track. He says, because the song is so personal, it felt right to include both their families in the music video.

“I had always wanted to make a dedication and kinda do a little time capsule with my kids and my wife and put them in a video,” says Carter.

“Easy” will be part of an upcoming solo album.

“I’ve got a nice collection of music that I would like to, as the year goes on, start to release it and then head towards maybe a collection, an album, towards the end of the year,” he says.

Later this month, Carter will be back on stage with the Backstreet Boys for some Vegas dates and then the group will head out on the road to finish their DNA world tour.

“I’m excited to get back out on the road, to put on a show that’s now like any other show out there and give people two hours of just peace and happiness and joy and nostalgia. So we’re really excited,” he says.

After almost three decades in the business, Carter says tours are a little different these days.

“The most obvious is that we’re older. You know, we have kids and they’ll come on the road, all the kids are mingling together, it’s just a very big family out on the road,” he says.

“I think the difference would be, when you’re younger you’re growing, you’re discovering, you’re learning, you’re learning how to be an artist, you’re learning your identity, all these other things. Now that you’ve gotten older, you’ve learned who you are and who you want to be.”

While there are no Maritime dates on the DNA tour, the Backstreet Boys will be making stops in a few Canadian cities.