‘Barenaked Ladies’ to headline Saturday night at Bathurst Hospitality Days

The Barenaked Ladies is making a stop on the East Coast. The band will perform as the headline feature for Bathurst Hospitality Days on Saturday at Vickers Field, in Bathurst, N.B.

The band’s drummer, Tyler Stewart, told CTV’s Katie Kelly that every show is different, but one thing remains the same after 35 years.

“People still want to come out and have a great time and pay us good money to see us rock out,” Stewart said.

The band will play a mix of old favourites and their newer music. Songs from their latest album, “In Flight,” will be on the set list, but that’s not the only way they keep things fresh.

“We do a lot of improvisation in the show,” Stewart said. “You know, we see a guy in the front row who’s got a great moustache. Suddenly there is a song being made up about that.”

Stewart said he and the rest of the band try to make each other laugh on stage, which creates unique moments that make every show special. He said the connection fans have to their music is also special.

“We have people coming up to us and saying, hey, you know, your music changed my life or got me through a very difficult time, or you know, your song was the soundtrack to our camping trip.”

Fans coming to see the Barenaked Ladies on Saturday night should be ready to hear lots of their hits and some from other bands they know.

“Our show is probably the most incredible rock and roll concert experience outside of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour,” Stewart said, with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek. “I’m not going to give anything away. Just lots of high energy and a great time,”