Colchester District RCMP has arrested the driver of a red sedan who was involved in an alleged armed robbery in Valley, N.S.

Police located the vehicle involved and arrested a 20-year-old man from Bass River Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the report of an armed robbery with a firearm around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The RCMP says the incident took place in an open area near the intersection of Eagle Drive and Salmon Road.

Police say the victim of the robbery was struck with the weapon and sustained minor injuries, but the firearm was not discharged.

Investigators say the passenger of the vehicle was identified early in the investigation and he is still being sought by police. The RCMP says this suspect and the victim are known to each other.

The driver is facing charges of robbery with a firearm.