Bedford, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous driving

HALIFAX -

A 37-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing several charges after police spotted a truck driving erratically early Friday morning.

Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 12, officers located a truck that had reportedly been driving erratically and spinning its tires.

According to police, the truck had been observed driving at a fast rate of speed earlier and failed to stop when police tried to pull it over.

Police say the truck was located on Waverley Road and the driver, who was showing signs of impairment, was arrested without incident. The man’s driver licence was revoked and he was the subject of an arrest warrant. He was taken to Cole Harbour detachment for further breath samples.

The driver, a 37-year-old Bedford man, remains in custody on the warrant. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Dec. 22 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%, flight from police and dangerous operation.

He was also issued a summary offence ticket for driving while revoked under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.