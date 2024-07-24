Beekeepers in Nova Scotia receive increased financial support

Beekeepers will have access to more financial support in Nova Scotia this year.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership has increased the amount available to beekeepers through the Apiculture Sustainable Growth and Health Program. Eligible beekeepers can receive up to $50,000 under the program, an increase from the maximum of $27,000 in 2023.

Greg Morrow, Nova’s Scotia’s minister of Agriculture, said in a news release from the province that bees are important pollinators for fruit crops like blueberries and apples, which are among the Nova Scotia’s top agricultural exports.

“Together with our federal partners, we’re working to make sure Nova Scotia farmers have the support they need to maintain and grow the number of hives and bees in this province – helping farmers to stay sustainable and keep producing healthy, local food,” Morrow said.

Beekeepers can now receive $200 per additional hive used to pollinate commercial crops, double the amount from 2023. Expanded funding is also available for packaged bees, queen cells and “nucs” (nucleus colonies) used to establish new bee colonies. The program also supports hive health and the adoption of “efficient technologies”.

The president of the Nova Scotia Beekeepers Association, Duncan Wetzel, said the program helps beekeepers develop sustainable practices.

“The Apiculture Sustainable Growth and Health Program is a vital part of the maintenance and growth of Nova Scotia’s honeybee sector, which supports our broader agriculture industry,” Wetzel said.

This is the second year for the Apiculture Sustainable Growth and Health Program. It is funded through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year (2023-2028), $3.5-billion investment by the federal, provincial and territorial governments in Canada’s agricultural sector.

The province says Beekeepers in Nova Scotia accessed more than $218,000 through the Apiculture Sustainable Growth and Health Program in 2023.

Nova Scotia is home to 3.4 per cent of Canada’s total bee colonies according to Statistics Canada data from 2021. The department of agricultural says there are 903 registered beekeepers in the province.

Agriculture and Agri-food Canada estimate that honeybees were directly connected to $3.18 billion in harvest value in 2021.

