Man believed to be 'armed and dangerous' arrested after day-long search in northern N.B.
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick has been arrested.
Forty-seven-year-old Keith Martin, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, has been arrested according to a social media post shared by the New Brunswick RCMP around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Background on manhunt
The search for Martin started Thursday after RCMP received a call around 1:50 p.m. about a man who had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the body of a 48-year-old man and another man with injuries.
The injured man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
An emergency alert was issued around 4 p.m. Thursday advising residents to remain inside, and for others to avoid the area, while police searched for Martin.
An emergency alert is no longer active as of the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2024, in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area.
On Friday, RCMP investigators were at a home on Diggle Point Road collecting evidence. Diggle Point Road was initially open to traffic, but police closed it again around 11:50 a.m. Shortly after, RCMP told a CTV News journalist to leave the area.
“You guys really aren’t safe here,” said an officer.
Police also told residents to go inside as a drone flew over the area. A 12-member tactical team was also at the scene.
A police officer is pictured in Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation on Sept. 6, 2024.
The emergency alert ended around 1:15 p.m. Friday and police said residents in the area can resume normal activities.
“Based on the progression of the investigation, police believe this to be an isolated incident,” reads a Friday news release from the RCMP.
'I heard two shots'
Howard Mitchell lives next door to the crime scene. He says his younger brother was the 48-year-old man who was shot and killed Thursday.
Mitchell says he heard gunshots while visiting a cousin who lives near Diggle Point Road.
“I heard two shots and then I went outside and when I went outside I could hear another bang, bang, bang. One right after another,” he said.
Howard Mitchell is pictured sitting on the front step of his home in Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation on Sept. 06, 2024.
Mitchell was with his brother earlier that day and says he is shocked the violent incident happened in his community.
“My brother, he was a nice guy. He had a hard time of living and everything. Didn’t get along too much with the family and that, but I was there for him all the time,” said Mitchell.
