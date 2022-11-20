Berwick, N.S., man, 72, dies after off-roading crash

A Berwick, N.S., man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Annapolis County Saturday night.

Kings District RCMP and paramedics responded to a report of a crash on a trail off Bishop Mountain Road in East Margaretsville, N.S., around 7 p.m.

Police say a group was off-roading when one of the off-highway vehicles overturned near an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The 72-year-old driver suffered significant injuries. While first responders tried to assist the man, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle was injured, but they are non-life threatening in nature.