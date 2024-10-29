N.S. youth charged for swatting in U.S. and Canada
Authorities believe they have solved a cyber crime spanning schools in Ontario and the United States, and the suspect at the centre of the investigation could be a 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy.
“A high school in the town of Kemptville in Eastern Ontario had received multiple threats (and) they were threats of violence,” said Bill Dickson, Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) public information officer.
According to police, St. Michaels Catholic High school received multiple threats between September and October.
Investigators say this was one of many calls made.
A 14-year-old from Bridgewater, N.S., is accused of making similar threats to individuals in their homes, schools and airports in the U.S.
The FBI referred to the calls made by a 14-year old as a “reign of chaos.”
Police will not confirm if the 14-year-old in Canada is the same person who is charged in the U.S.
The Bethlehem Central School District confirmed it received 12 calls. The school district had to respond with added police presence at the district’s seven schools and afterschool activities along with recess were disrupted for several days.
“This disturbing chain of events has been a difficult chapter for our school district, especially for students and staff. Counseling support was offered and available to anyone who needed services related to the series of threats,” a statement from the district reads.
During this time, OPP contacted the FBI after recognizing “commonalities” between the two cases. This is when OPP involved Bridgewater Police Services.
“On Friday, officers with the OPP traveled with Bridgewater police and did execute search warrants at a home and at a high school in Bridgewater and seized some evidence there.”
A 14-year-old has been charged with:
- uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- indecent communications
- mischief – interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property-over $5000
- public mischief
- unauthorized use of computer – destroy data
“I think this happens more than we all expect,” said Bridgewater Police Services Deputy Chief Danny MacPhee, who worked closely on the investigation. “It’s happening in a lot of cyber crime files, it’s happening in a lot of fraud filed that we’re getting international offenses and the crime is borderless. We’ve definitely learned everything’s more open borders since the advent of internet culture.”
A 14-year-old has been remanded in custody with another court appearance set for Nov. 7 in Ontario.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
N.S. teen charged for allegedly making threats to school
A Nova Scotia teen is facing numerous charges related to a complex swatting investigation. On Oct. 25, Nova Scotia RCMP, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrested a 14-year-old male at his home in Bridgewater, N.S.
Senior Modi cabinet minister linked to India-supported violence in Canada: officials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison has confirmed a report that Canada is alleging an Indian cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations of Canadians.
Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
Special interlocutor calls for 20-year probe into missing Indigenous children
A final report into missing children and unmarked graves at residential schools is calling on the federal government to create an Indigenous-led national commission with a 20-year mandate to investigate missing and disappeared Indigenous children.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
-
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
-
Suspects charged in COVID-19 vaccine database fraud investigation: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an 'extensive' fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.
Calgary
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Fairview
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Fairview on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Market Mall employees bear sprayed, police seek suspect
Calgary police have released photos of a man allegedly responsible for a bear spray attack at Market Mall last month.
-
Calgary council approves changes to transit bylaw aimed at improving safety
Calgary council has approved changes to the city's transit bylaw that will double fines for intimidation and crack down on riders who loiter.
Edmonton
-
'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta taking Ottawa to court over carbon tax
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
-
Draisaitl needs to be 'at his absolute best' while McDavid is out of Oilers lineup
The world's best hockey player and star captain of the Edmonton Oilers appears to be out of action for at least one game, but it could be for longer.
-
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
Montreal
-
CAQ Mirabel MNA closes office after shots fired at window
The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours said she shut her office down Tuesday after its windows were shot at.
-
At 7 feet, 9 inches, Olivier Rioux is the world's tallest teen and an intriguing basketball project
Walking from his apartment to classes and then to the University of Florida’s basketball facility, Olivier Rioux poses for dozens — sometimes hundreds — of pictures a day.
-
Legault to visit Washington in 2025 amid concerns about impact of presidential election
Concerned about the impact of the presidential election on Quebec exports, Premier Francois Legault will be going on a mission to Washington in early 2025.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Power outage in Kanata delays start of Sens game
A power outage in Kanata has delayed the start of Tuesday's Ottawa Senators game, as lights flickered at the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Arrest made in fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake on Victoria Day weekend
Ontario Provincial Police confirm an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
1933–2024
1933–2024 Former Ottawa-Carleton regional chair, first mayor of Nepean Andrew Haydon has died
Former Ottawa-Carleton regional chair and first mayor of Nepean Andrew Haydon has died. He was 91.
London
-
Flag flap picking up wind in Strathroy-Caradoc
Strathroy-Caradoc council is about to debate a motion to ban all flags from municipal flag poles, with the exception of Canadian, provincial and municipal flags.
-
'Stop buying our kids': London police looking to increase capacity of Human Trafficking Unit
Chief Thai Truong of the London Police Service (LPS) was part of a panel discussion following the screening of Dark Highway at FCFF. Truong said trafficking is a “big problem” because “there is a lot of money to be made.”
-
Bush party shooting victim bled to death: forensic pathologist
A forensic pathologist who examined the body of shooting victim Josue Silva concluded that the Western University student died after being shot in the abdomen and losing an excessive amount of blood despite paramedics efforts to save him.
Barrie
-
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
-
Fire destroys home in Clearview Township
Emergency crews in Clearview Township battled flames and heavy smoke Tuesday morning as a fire raged through a large home.
-
Suspects face 53 criminal charges after more than $2M stolen in series of bank robberies: OPP
Five people face a total of 53 charges for their alleged involvement in eight bank robberies across Ontario where more than $2 million was stolen.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspects arrested in northern Ont. in June robbed $2M from banks across Ontario
Three suspects arrested in West Nipissing earlier this year were part of a group of five who robbed banks across the province, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
North Bay business owner says road construction may force him to close
The owner of a convenience store and gas bar in North Bay’s northwest end says a road construction project has hurt his business so severely, he might have to close.
-
Premier Ford says talks are ongoing, but still no completion date for Hwy. 69 expansion
In Sudbury on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked when the four-laning of Highway 69 would be completed, a project that has been decades in the making.
Kitchener
-
Businesses weigh in on police drug enforcement in Guelph
After the Guelph Police Service announced a plan to ramp up enforcement on drug use in downtown Guelph, business owners are sharing their thoughts on the plan.
-
WRDSB announced plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms before reversing decision
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced, and then abruptly reversed, a plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms.
-
Kitchener pauses speed camera program while Region of Waterloo goes ahead
Councillors with the City of Kitchener voted in favour of hitting the brakes on a plan that would see more speed cameras installed in front of schools.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Cineplex denies pest problem at Devonshire Mall theatre after viral video of cockroach
Cineplex Entertainment has said inspections found no sign of pests at their Devonshire Mall movie theatre, despite a video circulating on social media suggesting otherwise.
-
Victim's wife discovered body in Highland Ave homicide: police
Windsor Police are renewing their call for help from the public to solve a city homicide.
-
Elite Canadian ship anchored at Dieppe Park in Windsor, Ont.
The Provincial Marine of Amherstburg Re-enactment Unit welcomed the His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf with a cannon blast Tuesday morning at Dieppe Park.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked last weekend
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
-
'You are becoming the tree': Organization aiming to set up memorial forest in Manitoba
A charitable organization in Manitoba is looking to transform a field near Tyndall into a memorial forest – with a unique twist.
-
Looking back at Winnipeg weather on Halloween and what to expect this year
With Halloween just two days away, kids are putting the final touches on their costumes and parents are ensuring those costumes can withstand cooler temperatures.
Regina
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
'Bonus football': Riders readying for post-season for first time in three years
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field Saturday versus the BC Lions in the CFL’s West Division Semi-final and will mark their return to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
-
Man hit with own vehicle that was stolen in Whitewood, Sask. robbery: RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people after a robbery in Whitewood, Sask. that saw a man run over with his own vehicle that had been stolen.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP lays charges after woman was kidnapped in Toronto and trafficked into Sask.
A collaborative investigation of police services across the province has resulted in over a dozen charges being laid in a case that saw a woman be trafficked from Toronto all the way to Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
'Bonus football': Riders readying for post-season for first time in three years
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field Saturday versus the BC Lions in the CFL’s West Division Semi-final and will mark their return to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
Vancouver
-
WorkSafeBC investigating crane incident in East Vancouver
WorkSafeBC has launched an investigation following an incident involving a crane in East Vancouver Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tour de Cure no more: BC Cancer Foundation ending prominent fundraiser
Citing declining revenue, rising costs and "increasing external risks," the BC Cancer Foundation announced Tuesday that it is ending its annual cycling fundraiser, the Tour de Cure.
-
Mounties investigating after 3 seriously injured in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigating after a crash on Vancouver Island seriously injured three people over the weekend, including one driver who was airlifted to hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of unlicensed dispensaries in British Columbia.
-
Eby says NDP 'happy' to work with other parties in tight B.C. legislature
British Columbia Premier David Eby has scheduled a meeting with the B.C. Greens as he prepares to form government, a day after securing the barest of majorities in a legislature where every vote will count.
-
Mounties investigating after 3 seriously injured in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigating after a crash on Vancouver Island seriously injured three people over the weekend, including one driver who was airlifted to hospital.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.