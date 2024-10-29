ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven

    A memorial is seen outside a Walmart store in Halifax on Oct. 23, 2024. A female employee was found dead inside the store on Oct. 19, 2024. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic) A memorial is seen outside a Walmart store in Halifax on Oct. 23, 2024. A female employee was found dead inside the store on Oct. 19, 2024. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.

    The department said the order was lifted Monday evening after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.

    However, on Tuesday, a Walmart spokesperson said the store on Mumford Road will remain closed until further notice.

    In an email to CTV Atlantic, the spokesperson also said the company has provided financial assistance to the family of the young woman.

    “We know this has been an incredibly difficult time for the associate’s family as they grieve. We continue to be in direct contact with them and have provided financial assistance,” reads the email.

    A GoFundMe fundraiser to assist the young woman's family has raised more than $190,000.

    According to Halifax Regional Police, there are no longer investigators at the store; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

    Tragic discovery

    On Oct. 19, the body of Gursimran Kaur was found in a bakery oven at the Walmart, located near the Halifax Shopping Centre.

    According to a fundraiser set up by the Maritime Sikh Society, Kaur’s mother, who also worked at Walmart, found her daughter after an hour of looking for her around the store. The mother had been calling Kaur’s phone without receiving a response.

    With files from CTV Atlantic's Andrea Jerrett

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News