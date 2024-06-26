ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Best friends celebrate four decades of friendship by recreating graduation photo shoot

    Share

    Estelle Savoie and Linda Philipert have been best friends for 43 years.

    The pair went to Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston, N.B., and this weekend they will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their high school graduation.

    Estelle Savoie and Linda Philipert commemorated four decades of friendship by recreating a graduation photoshoot they did in 1984.

    Estelle, who now lives in Memramcook, N.B., says the pair wanted to commemorate their four decades of friendship in a special way. So she and Linda, who now lives in Moncton, N.B., decided to recreate a graduation photo shoot they did in 1984.

    The pair donned a couple of graduation gowns and struck the same poses they did when they were teenagers.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News