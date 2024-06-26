Best friends celebrate four decades of friendship by recreating graduation photo shoot

Estelle Savoie and Linda Philipert have been best friends for 43 years.

The pair went to Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston, N.B., and this weekend they will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their high school graduation.

Estelle Savoie and Linda Philipert commemorated four decades of friendship by recreating a graduation photoshoot they did in 1984.

Estelle, who now lives in Memramcook, N.B., says the pair wanted to commemorate their four decades of friendship in a special way. So she and Linda, who now lives in Moncton, N.B., decided to recreate a graduation photo shoot they did in 1984.

The pair donned a couple of graduation gowns and struck the same poses they did when they were teenagers.

