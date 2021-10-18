Beyond the March: filmmakers travel cross-country to highlight racism in Canada
A pair of best friends - one black, one white - are facing a camera lens on how Canadians are interrupting anti-Black racism.
Mark Holmes and Matt Cappuccitti's documentary "Beyond the March" has taken the duo across the country; from Vancouver to Toronto, and now Halifax.
The film's foundation came in the aftermath of George Floyd’s 2020 murder in Minneapolis. Holmes says those events made him recognize a shortcoming in his own understanding of Canada.
"I'm a Black man and I don't know what's the Black community is doing to stop anti-Black racism,” says Holmes.
Cappuccitti says Floyd’s death gave him an empty pit in his stomach which is when he decided to call his friend with an idea.
"Let's get the camera. Let's do something. Let's see what's happening because this isn't going to stop,” says Cappuccitti.
The two friends grew up on the same street in Mississauga and have known each other for about 40 years.
Holmes has a background in journalism. He and Cappuccitti are funding the documentary on their own.
They say anti-Black racism still persists everywhere.
“Although it may look different in Canada, it's still happening in Canada,” says Cappuccitti.
Their trip to the East Coast included a stop at Angel Gannon's ‘A Walk Through Africville’ exhibit.
“In places like here in Nova Scotia, it's always been here and I don't know why that is and I want to find that out,” says Holmes.
While in Nova Scotia, the pair are interviewing Africville historian Irvine Carvery, spoken word poet El Jones, and Stop the Violence protestor Quentrel Provo, along with other community leaders.
Holmes says it isn’t the Black communities’ responsibility to solve a problem they didn’t create.
“We need the white community. We need that allyship, otherwise nothing is going to get done,” says Holmes.
The two friends say they care deeply about the subject matter, as they envision a world beyond black and white.
"The toughest thing in the world when you hear a family member or friend make a joke, make a comment, is to actually call them out on it, right. Its makes us all uncomfortable, but if we don't things will perpetuate and nothing is ever going to change. So have the difficult conversation,” says Cappuccitti.
"Cause if you don't act it's just going to keep on going. So do something. Take action, “says Holmes.
The documentary is expected to be released in March 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Trudeau visits Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
Photos: Key moments in former U.S. secretary of state Colin Powell's career
From serving as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, earning the medal of freedomtwice and making the case for U.S. invasion of Iraq before the United Nations, CTVNews.ca has collected a selection of images that show the long career of the late Colin Powell.
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
Biden team asks U.S. Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
The Biden administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's constitutionality plays out in the courts.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to Canada on Monday.
-
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
-
Pest control company reveals 'rattiest' cities in Ontario
The biggest pest control company in the country has unveiled its list of “rattiest” cities in Ontario and the results may leave you feeling uneasy.
Calgary
-
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM | Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
Calgary election 2021: unofficial voter turnout of 16,000 as of 11 a.m.
Voting stations opened at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
-
'Have I made a huge mistake?': Nenshi reflects on his time as Calgary's mayor and decision not to run
In the months since Naheed Nenshi announced he would not be running for a fourth term, he says he's been reflecting on his 11 years in office and the direction the city will take next.
Edmonton
-
Election day in Edmonton: 36K votes cast by midday
Edmonton’s 89th election is well underway.
-
Incorrect school trustee ballots found at 7 polling stations: elections authority
There were seven voting stations in Edmonton that received incorrect school trustee ballot choices on election day.
-
Fire that destroyed church north of Edmonton deemed suspicious: RCMP
A church north of Edmonton has been completely destroyed by fire, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Quebec releases new type of proof of COVID-19 vaccination for travel out of province
Quebec has released a new type of digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination, this one meant to be used for travel out of province in a 'pan-Canadian standard.' However, the federal government is working on something similar.
-
Quebec announces $280-million plan to improve services for homeless population
Quebec is investing $280 million over the next five years to improve services for the province's homeless population, including $10 million set aside for services specific to women.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's LRT to remain offline until early November
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, possibly more, according to a new memo from city staff.
-
Ottawa hits major COVID-19 vaccination milestone
Ottawa Public Health said on Monday that 90 per cent of residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have received at least one dose.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
London
-
London, Ont. mayor filing complaint against fellow council member
The Mayor of London says he will be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of city council.
-
Public help sought to ID hit-and-run suspect
London police are asking for public assistance after releasing images of a vehicle sought in connection with a hit-and-run collision.
-
LIVE
LIVE | MLHU reports lowest COVID-19 case count since August
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Noront agrees to sell to Wyloo Metals, says offer is superior to BHP
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
-
COVID-19 outbreak closes Sudbury Jail as health unit reports 37 new cases
The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak, as Sudbury's health unit reports 37 new cases on Monday.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit seeks $10M from Sudbury staffing agencies over unpaid training
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed by a Toronto-area firm is seeking $10 million from two Sudbury-area staffing agencies.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for picture appearing to break public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo at an event over the weekend, appearing to break public health orders.
-
NEW
NEW | Manitoba pharmacists now able to perform COVID-19 rapid tests
The Manitoba government is now allowing pharmacists to perform COVID-19 rapid tests for people who are looking to travel outside of the province.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
279 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.
The Saskatchewan government reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
COVID-19 tests not available at Saskatoon fire halls, city says
COVID-19 self-testing kits are not available at Saskatoon Fire Department fire halls, according to the city.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
279 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.
The Saskatchewan government reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
NDP opposition calling for COVID-19 vaccine plan for Sask. kids
The NDP opposition is calling on the provincial government to make a COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan for children age five to 11, for when vaccines become approved and available for children.
Vancouver
-
Casino operators tell B.C. money laundering public inquiry they followed money rules
Lawyers for British Columbia's largest gaming companies say compliance with provincial regulations to combat money laundering is and always has been a top priority at provincial casinos.
-
COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all guests, staff at North Shore mountain resort
A North Shore mountain resort is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include guests and not just staff.
-
Program that blends daycare and kindergarten at the same site expanding to more B.C. schools
A pilot project that blends kindergarten with daycare will be offered at more than two dozen B.C. schools.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding $1M from investor during hotel sale
The British Columbia Securities Commission says a Sooke, B.C. man defrauded an investor of $1 million by misleading them about the ownership of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
1 taken to hospital after crash involving impaired driver: Saanich police
Saanich police say multiple impaired drivers were served roadside driving bans over the weekend, including one driver who was involved in a collision that sent another person to hospital.
-
'Out of the Rain' youth shelter opens in Victoria
A seasonal shelter has reopened for young people in Victoria who have nowhere to stay during the region's coldest and wettest months.