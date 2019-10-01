

Jessica Ng, CTV Atlantic





FREDERICTON -- A New Brunswick entrepreneur is seeing a big boost in business after her all-natural hair products were featured in some high-profile fashion magazines.

Alicia Sharpe says she was inspired to make natural shampoo and conditioner bars after giving birth to her son, Eli.

“I was looking for products that I could use on him, that I felt comfortable using on him,” explains Sharpe, creator of Upfront Cosmetics.

The 24-year-old Nackawic, N.B., native says she was disillusioned by the lack of regulations around natural products and wanted to do something about it.

So, she started her own line of baby-centric products that are free of sulfates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. She also doesn’t test on animals.

“Sulfates are incredibly harsh surfactants. Those are the things you don’t want on your babies,” says Sharpe. “We want really gentle things that are going to be good for their gentle new skin.”

Earlier this year, Sharpe attended the University of New Brunswick’s Summer Institute, which helps entrepreneurs turn ideas into sustainable business ventures. Through the program, she narrowed the focus of her company and her product line.

She decided to work on what she says she does best -- combining natural oils from lemon peel, rosemary and lavender to make shampoos travellers can take on planes. She says her products also last much longer than shampoos sold in stores.

“Each shampoo bar or conditioner bar replaces about two to three bottles of your regular shampoo,” she explains.

Upfront Cosmetics was recently featured in advertorials for British Vogue and Vanity Fair, which Sharpe says is providing a big boost for her business.

“It’s been incredibly busy. We’ve seen a lot of outreach from other suppliers, and even other magazines,” she says.

Sharpe’s success comes as no surprise to Alessa Martin, who owns a children’s store in Hanwell, N.B. Martin was one of Sharpe’s first customers, back when her products were branded Handmade by Alicia, and she now sells the products in her store.

“She’s confident and she’s put a lot of time and effort into researching everything that goes into her products,” says Martin.

Meanwhile, Sharpe says she hopes more Canadians will turn to all-natural, cruelty-free shampoo alternatives.