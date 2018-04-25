

Most Maritime drivers have seen their share of potholes over the years, but one on Rodney Road in the community of Leamington, Nova Scotia, deserves special attention.

“It’s a little bigger than a pothole,” describes county councillor Maryanne Jackson. “I would definitely say it’s a sinkhole. It looks like it could be about twelve feet deep.”

The road closure has created a detour of between ten and 20 minutes.

It’s not what maple producer Drew Hunter, likes to hear.

“It affects us greatly,” he says. “It adds a lot more time and when you add more time, it’s costing you more money.”

Officials with the province’s transportation and infrastructure renewal department say one of two culverts has collapsed under the road.

The other is blocked by a beaver dam.

The Maccan River flows on either side of the road.

“We’re working in consultation with the department of the environment at the moment,” explains Marla MacInnis, an official with the Nova Scotia Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department, “to determine what option is best for repair. There are a number of challenges in that area just because there’s high water levels and there’s some issues with working so close to a stream at this time of year.”

Some residents are worried what the detour could mean in the event of an emergency.

“It’s gonna increase the response time for emergency services by ten to 15 minutes,” adds Hunter, “because they gotta go around the long way to get to these people. In a life and death situation, it could make a huge difference for people.”

Because environmental permits are required, transportation and infrastructure renewal does not have a timeline for when the work can begin or be completed.

People in Leamington are hoping it’s sooner, rather than later.

With files from CTV’s Dan MacIntosh.