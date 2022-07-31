Black Canadians from coast to coast meet in Halifax for national summit

More than 1,200 delegates from across the country are in Halifax this weekend to take part in the National Black Canadian’s Summit.

The event was established in 2017 by the Michaëlle Jean Foundation and aims to inspire, motivate and empower Black Canadians.

“But it’s also about change,” said Tara LaPointe, executive director of the foundation. “We are trying to create a more just, equitable and prosperous future for everyone. Black communities need to be a part of that.”

People from every part of the country are at the event, from a variety of industries — showcasing that “Black communities are already at the forefront,” said LaPointe.

The three day event features guest speakers, workshops and panels focused on the Black experience in Canada and how to dismantle discrimination and racism in the country. It wraps up Sunday at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Moderator Rachel Décoste says the gathering allows young people to meet the politicians, business leaders and community members they may strive to become.

“You can’t be what you can’t see. I really am jealous of the youth who get to see it. I never got to see that,” said Décoste. “You cannot quantify what effect that has.”

Richard Popoola, a delegate from Halifax, says attending the summit was one of the greatest experiences he’s ever had.

“You can a meet bunch of similar, like-minded folk that look like you and go through the same things you go through,” said Popoola.

He says the summit talked a lot about the issues facing Black and Indigenous communities and how to tackle racism.

“I think another main aspect was just a celebration of Black culture,” he said, “to talk about what we are doing right and what we can do better as a community.”

On Sunday, organizers released the Halifax Declaration — a document LaPointe says is a statement on what needs to change in Canada “so that it can actually be truly just and equitable for all.”