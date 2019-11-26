HALIFAX -- African Nova Scotian leaders who made historic breakthroughs in education and politics were among those who received one of the province's highest honours Tuesday at an investiture ceremony.

Elizabeth Ann Cromwell posthumously received the Order of Nova Scotia for helping create and rebuild the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Birchtown, N.S., which acts as focal point of black loyalist history in the province.

Cromwell died in October at the age of 75, and the award was received by her daughter Mary Cromwell.

Under Cromwell's leadership, a group of residents secured a national historic site and monument board designation honouring the landing of black loyalists in Canada in 1783.

She also assisted author Lawrence Hill in his research during the writing of the "The Book of Negroes" which later was turned into a film that was shot in the nearby community of Shelburne.

Cromwell's niece, Viki Samuels, recalled her as a woman who provided compelling accounts of her community's ancestors.

"Once you understand that you have a history that's different from what you learned in school, and that your ancestors had an impact ... it's so inspiring," Samuels said in an interview after attending the ceremony.

"It makes you realize the strength of your ancestors and gives you hope because you know what they went through."

Mary Cromwell said her mother and father, Everett Cromwell, worked together to make the story of black loyalists well known.

When asked about the legacy of her mother's work, Cromwell said, "I think there's a bit more pride in the (black) community and a lot of enlightenment among those who are not black members of the community."

In the 1780s, Birchtown, on the province's southern shore, was the largest free black community in British North America, with a population of approximately 1,500 to 2,000 people.

In the 1980s, Elizabeth Cromwell also fought against a proposed landfill in the area, arguing its location was an example of environmental racism.

The former social worker's efforts led to the formation of the Shelburne County Cultural Awareness Society, which "successfully blocked the proposed landfill, which would have destroyed valuable African Nova Scotian archaeological items and records," according to the citation accompanying her award.

Francis Dorrington, 88, also received the order, with the citation noting he was the first black man elected to public office in the Town of New Glasgow.

His citation recalls how in the 1940s his race meant he was barred from drinking a Coke with teammates in a restaurant after winning a basketball game.

After working as a Via Rail porter and in the veterans' hospital, Dorrington returned to New Glasgow, where he was elected to serve on the executive of the Nova Scotia School Board and as a director of the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities.

"I always hoped to be able to leave this a better place when I die, because when I came in it wasn't the nicest place in the world," he said Tuesday, recalling the racism that was prevalent in his youth.

Dorrington was a town councillor for 21 years, serving four terms as deputy mayor. He recalls going into politics in part to prove that black citizens could have influence in key sectors of society.

The citation noted Dorrington created the black homecoming committee for the town, bringing 500 people together for the gathering in 1989. He is described as a "role model for future generations."

Racism is slowly decreasing, he said, but there is still much work to do.

"It's coming ... we were so far behind it takes one hell of a lot to get to the front of the line," he said in an interview.

The order was also presented to citizens whose careers assisted the health of others, including vulnerable populations in the province.

Dr. Noni MacDonald, a pediatrician, was recognized for pushing to extend immunization around the world, while Ann MacLean, a mental health therapist and former municipal politician, was honoured for her efforts to improve residential housing and community supports for people living with addictions and mental illness.

In addition, the late David McKeage, who helped establish Brigadoon Village -- a medical recreation facility for children with chronic health conditions -- received his award posthumously, with his widow Krista attending the ceremony.

The citation notes that McKeage "would just like to be known as a camper who grew up to help his fellow campers past, present and future."

Brigadoon opened to 38 campers in its inaugural year, and is now Canada's largest pediatric illness camp program, with 800 campers last summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.