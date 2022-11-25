Blackouts after Muskrat Falls transmission line test in Labrador fails

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Labrador has run into more problems.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro has confirmed the failure of a test of its transmission line that links the hydroelectric dam with the island of Newfoundland.

The line, known as the Labrador-Island Link, was expected to carry a heavy load during the test, but something went wrong.

The utility issued a statement on Facebook saying the system was tripped by something called underfrequency load shedding, which happens when there is a sudden imbalance between generation and demand.

Thousands of businesses and households lost power for about 30 minutes.

The Muskrat Falls project is five years behind schedule and its total projected cost, originally pegged at $7.4-billion, has since grown to $13.1 billion as of September 2020.

