Blasting at Halifax Infirmary's construction site could cause vibrations, increased noise for local residents until October

Residents living near the QEII Halifax Infirmary may be affected by "mild vibrations and increased noise levels" for the next few months due to work being done at the facility.

A news release from the Government of Nova Scotia Monday says blasting at the infirmary’s construction site may affect local homes and businesses in the immediate vicinity at 3:30 p.m. each weekday for about three-to-five seconds.

The province says the blasting will start Tuesday and continue through to October.

"There will be one short blast per day and no blasting on weekends or statutory holidays," reads the news release. "Three long air-horn bursts will sound immediately before each blast; afterward, one long air-horn burst will signal all clear."

Work on the infirmary's expansion project started in late March.

The province says it will include an acute care tower with 216 patient beds, 16 operating rooms, upgraded diagnostic imaging, laboratories and treatment spaces, and a larger, more efficient emergency department to provide care to more patients.

The expansion project's construction site is located at Bell Road between Robie and Summer streets.

