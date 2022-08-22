Blue-green algae blooms found on P.E.I. for first time in two years
Prince Edward Island has issued two warnings about blue-green algae blooms within a week.
A warning was issued for Black Pond in Souris on Aug. 16 and another was issued for MacLures Pond in Murray River the next day.
Blue-green algae blooms, also called cyanobacteria, are rare on the island. There have been no reports of them in the last two years, and fewer than 12 were reported between 2004 and 2020.
The province says the blooms can be found in shallow, warm, and slow-moving or still water on the island. While they can appear bright turquoise green, they can also look olive in colour, yellow-green to dark green and purple.
Blue-green algae blooms can also produce toxins that results in skin rashes, eye irritation, or illness if ingested. It is also harmful, and potentially fatal, for wildlife, livestock and pets.
People should avoid swimming in the waterways and eating fish caught in them. Pets should also not drink from or swim in them.
High heat creates optimal conditions for the growth of cyanobacteria.
Heat was also a significant factor in the death of 200 fish in the east branch of the Morell River last week.
"High water temperature and low dissolved oxygen as a result of an extended heatwave that we had, and some other contributing factors, in that specific location that may have impaired the water quality,” says Rosie Macfarlane, a freshwater fisheries biologist on P.E.I.
The province says a number of factors contributing to low water quality is the likely culprit in the death of the fish.
Officials say they continue to monitor waterways affected by blue-green algae. Islanders who see a blue-green algae bloom are asked to call 902-368-5044.
