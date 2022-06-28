Body of missing 82-year-old woman found in Bouctouche Bay, autopsy scheduled: RCMP

The body of an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., has been found, according to RCMP in New Brunswick.

Germaine Chiasson was last seen Sunday around 12 p.m. at a residence in the community.

She was reported missing to police on Monday.

Police had located Chiasson's vehicle near a bridge on Route 134 in Bouctouche, N.B., but were still unable to locate her.

Police say her body was located in the Bouctouche Bay around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine her exact cause of death, but police do not believe criminality to be a factor.