RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the death of an 80-year-old woman whose body has been located in Falmouth, N.S.

According to officers, the woman was reported missing Saturday morning and her remains were discoverd shortly after police were called.

Investigators say her body was found close to her home and she had been missing since 9 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy will be completed by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service and the investigation is ongoing.