Body of missing swimmer pulled from small lake in eastern Newfoundland: police

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Police in eastern Newfoundland have recovered the body of a 19-year-old woman from a small lake east of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a brief statement Saturday saying the woman's body was found this morning in Rotary Sunshine Park.

The woman was reported missing Friday afternoon after she went for a swim in Healey's Pond.

No other details were released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2022.