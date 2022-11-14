'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping

Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times

An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.

In this composite photo, Tanya Copley, left, appears with her two daughters. On the right, Stephanie Paradis appears with her husband, David Paradis, and their son, Logan.

  • Western strike averted

    A strike at Western University has been averted. The faculty association has reached a tentative deal with administration, meaning over 1,500 faculty, Including professors, librarians and archivists will not be going on strike

  • Bluewater Health paving the way in local prostate health care

    Bluewater Health, which oversees residents of Sarnia-Lambton, is leading the way in the region when it comes to prostate health, and later this month they’re hosting a “Pints for Prostates” event to raise awareness for men’s health and fundraise for their urology and prostate cancer clinic.

