Bomb threat prompts bridge, street closures in Dartmouth
The Macdonald Bridge tolls are seen in Dartmouth on Sept. 26, 2019.
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 8:22AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, September 26, 2019 8:23AM ADT
The Macdonald Bridge and some streets in Dartmouth were closed early Thursday morning as police investigated a bomb threat.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a building in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road at 12:17 a.m. after learning that a call service had received a threatening phone call from an anonymous caller.
When officers arrived, they determined the complainant had provided the wrong address, and the threat was actually made against a building in the 100 block of Wyse Road in Dartmouth.
Police contained the area, shutting down parts of Wyse Road and Nantucket Avenue. The Macdonald Bridge was also closed as a precaution.
Officers searched the building with the help of a K9 unit, but nothing suspicious was found.
All roads and the Macdonald Bridge have since reopened.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.