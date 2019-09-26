The Macdonald Bridge and some streets in Dartmouth were closed early Thursday morning as police investigated a bomb threat.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a building in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road at 12:17 a.m. after learning that a call service had received a threatening phone call from an anonymous caller.

When officers arrived, they determined the complainant had provided the wrong address, and the threat was actually made against a building in the 100 block of Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

Police contained the area, shutting down parts of Wyse Road and Nantucket Avenue. The Macdonald Bridge was also closed as a precaution.

Officers searched the building with the help of a K9 unit, but nothing suspicious was found.

All roads and the Macdonald Bridge have since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.