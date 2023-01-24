'Both districts should be on the same page': One school district closes schools, another does not
Students were back at class at Evergreen Park School in north end Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday.
But just down the road at École Le Sommet classes were cancelled.
Sidewalks leading to École Sainte-Bernadette in the city’s west end were still covered in snow the day after a big storm.
A few blocks away at Bessborough School, sidewalks were clear and students were heading home for the day.
The Francophone Sud School District cancelled classes in four of its school communities including the Greater Moncton Area.
The Anglophone East School District closed schools in some rural areas and had to delay some bus routes, but schools in the Moncton area were open.
The whole thing is confusing to Stephanie Amos who has three children in the Anglophone school system.
“Both districts use the same roads,” said Amos. “It didn't really make any sense. There was a lot of confused parents this morning, saying, 'is there school or no school?'"
Amos thinks the Anglophone and Francophone districts should be closed and open on the same days.
“It wouldn’t be fair for the French schools to be closed and not the English ones,” said Amos. “Both districts should be on the same page.”
Michael Roy's son is a student in the French school system and didn't have a problem at all with the closures.
On his way to work this morning, Roy noticed several people walking on the roads near a school in his Moncton neighbourhood because the sidewalks were not cleared off yet.
“For anybody out there that's second-guessing or complaining that Francophone schools are closed, I would invite them to walk the streets to get to and from the schools because not everybody has the luxury of a parent who owns an SUV that can take them to school,” said Roy.
Roy added that children should not be walking on the streets on their way to school during the morning commute or anytime.
“If all the streets aren’t open, then school should be closed,” said Roy.
Francophone Sud spokesperson Jean-Luc Thériault said classes were cancelled due to poor road conditions, particularly in rural areas.
“It must be noted that many urban schools bus routes are long roads that are often in rural areas,” said Thériault in an email. “When we make the decision to close our schools or not, we consider these roads that are often not plowed. That was the case this morning.”
Many secondary roads were still not cleared Tuesday morning and more time was needed for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to do the necessary work without delaying buses too long, said Thériault.
“In addition, there was still blowing snow and snowdrifts on some roads,” he said.
Thériault added that the district does its best to keep schools open to maximize learning time.
Anglophone East Schools in Sackville, Dorchester, Port Elgin, Shediac, Hillsborough and Riverside-Albert were closed due to road and weather conditions on Tuesday.
Schools in Greater Moncton, Petitcodiac and Salisbury were open at their regular time, but buses were one hour late.
The procedure to close schools for both districts begins before 5 a.m. on days when weather conditions are questionable.
The districts are in close contact with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure supervisors who are out on the roads through the night.
A decision on whether to close schools is made around 6 a.m.
Anglophone East School District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said the decision to close schools is not made lightly.
“Every effort is made to take into consideration the conditions in all areas of the district,” said Patterson in an email.
Once the decision is made to close schools, parents, students and staff are notified through email alerts and social media before buses begin their routes.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Freeland silent on tanks for Ukraine, but says victory would boost world economy
The United States and Germany are taking steps to send battle tanks to Ukraine, but Canada still will not say whether it plans to make a similar move to help the war-torn country.
Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected the Competition Bureau's appeal on the Rogers-Shaw deal.
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated' minister says
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated,' the minister responsible announced Tuesday. After months of delays, minister Karina Gould said that the federal government moved 'heaven and earth' in the last year to fix the system and speed up processing times.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
Toronto
-
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
'I was shot for being a TTC employee': Woman shot with BB gun calls for action
Alexandra Stoeckle thought Saturday was going to be a typical day at work.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of southern Ontario storm
A snowfall warning has been issued for many parts of southern Ontario with a 'significant' winter storm set to dump up to 20 centimetres of snow.
Calgary
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
Calgary's ongoing downtown revitalization efforts to receive a $5M funding boost from the province
Announced Tuesday, $4 million of the Government of Alberta's money will go to the City of Calgary and $1 million will go to the Calgary Downtown Association.
-
Urn stolen from Calgary storage locker had ashes of victims’ parents: police
The urn was among several sentimental items that were taken.
Montreal
-
Students 'stressed' after serious attack outside Montreal high school
Students at a Montreal high school are still in shock a day after their classmate was sent to hospital in critical condition.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another snowstorm moving into Quebec Wednesday
A massive winter storm is getting ready to blow into Eastern Canada starting Wednesday. The Texas low will sweep across Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday morning while Southwestern Quebec will start to feel the effects beginning evening.
-
Montrealer gets second Oscar nod for work transforming Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'
A Quebecer has been nominated for an Academy award for his work in 'The Whale.' Adrien Morot is among the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Edmonton
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
-
Alta. man found guilty of defrauding friends, colleagues of $1.7M with sports business deals
An Alberta man was recently found guilty of fraud, personification and forgery in a scheme in which he solicited more than $1.7 million in investments from friends, neighbours and colleagues.
-
Alphabet to close Edmonton office of AI subsidiary DeepMind
Alphabet Inc. says it will close the Edmonton office owned by its artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Former hockey player from Sudbury makes an impact in the fashion world
A local hockey player turned fashion designer had one of his jackets displayed on the mainstage of hockey in Canada last weekend.
-
Reducing the risk of dementia
The Public Health Agency of Canada says there are things Canadians can be doing to reduce the risk of dementia.
London
-
Snowfall warning issued for London, Ont. region
A special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex has now been upgraded to a snowfall warning, according to Environment Canada.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east London
The pedestrian involved in a collision with a car in east London Monday night has died. Police say the investigation is ongoing after emergency crews were called to the scene at Hamilton Road near Watmar Avenue to the around 6:30 p.m.
-
London police make arrest after family dog stabbed multiple times
A 31-year-old man from London has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times overnight, resulting in serious injuries, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
City weighs recommendation to let workers swap holidays
A recommendation to allow workers to swap holidays for another day more meaningful to them is being considered at city call, but some worry it would be a step backwards.
-
Winnipeg Police Chief floats solution to ensure 911 calls are answered faster
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth says not all 911 calls are being answered promptly, and fees on mobile phones could help solve the problem.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 'Significant snowfall' possible for Ottawa on Wednesday
In a snowfall warning, Environment Canada calls for snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres, with more for some areas.
-
15-year-old found driving stolen truck near Ottawa
Police in eastern Ontario have charged a 15-year-old they say was found driving a stolen pickup truck.
-
Strike votes planned for more than 120,000 federal workers
Canada's largest public sector union is launching strike votes for more than 120,000 public service workers after the union says talks with the federal government broke down over wages.
Saskatoon
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
-
Three Sask. men charged with first-degree murder in 2020 death
The Saskatchewan RCMP has charged three more people in the 2020 death of 20-year-old Wesley Custer.
Vancouver
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
B.C. farmers ordered to pay delinquent Ambrosia apple fees after court rules rights not violated
A B.C. court has dismissed a claim from farmers in the Okanagan that a mandatory levy on Ambrosia apples violates their constitutional rights, ordering them to pay over $30,000 in delinquent fees.
-
Flood that closed aquatic centre in northern B.C. was intentional, police say
Police in northern B.C. say they believe a recent flood at an aquatic centre was intentional.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is making strides in its “Win with Wellness Presentation Series,” a player ambassador mental health initiative for youth.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating after man found dead in car near Vancouver Island rest stop
RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle along Highway 4 on Monday evening.
-
Victoria police capture wanted man who was deemed immediate threat to public
Police in Victoria have located and arrested a man who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants and was deemed an immediate threat to the public.
-
Police appeal for witnesses after fatal stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking any witnesses to a fatal stabbing that occurred outside a busy mall on Sunday to come forward and speak with police.