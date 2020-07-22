Advertisement
Boy, 14, killed in ATV collision near Woodstock, N.B.
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:51PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:52PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 14-year-old boy has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle collision in Plymouth, N.B.
Members of the Woodstock RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash along Plymouth Road around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say it appears the boy lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
The teen, who was from Hartford, N.B., died at the scene.
There was no one else on the ATV at the time.
The investigation is ongoing.