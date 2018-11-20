

CTV Atlantic





A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly attacked another 15-year-old boy with a knife in Fall River, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a wooded area on Lockview Road around 12:19 p.m. Monday.

Police say it appears the teens got into an altercation and one of the teens was assaulted with a knife.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. He is due in court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, extortion, uttering threats, and robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.