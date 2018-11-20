Featured
Boy, 15, facing charges after allegedly attacking another teen with knife
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 10:59AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:04AM AST
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly attacked another 15-year-old boy with a knife in Fall River, N.S.
The RCMP responded to a wooded area on Lockview Road around 12:19 p.m. Monday.
Police say it appears the teens got into an altercation and one of the teens was assaulted with a knife.
The alleged victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.
The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. He is due in court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, extortion, uttering threats, and robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.