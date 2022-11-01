Boy, 17, charged after two 15-year-olds shot at party in Cole Harbour

A 17-year-old boy is facing almost a dozen charges after two 15-year-olds were shot at a party in Cole Harbour, N.S., over the weekend.

The RCMP responded to the shooting on Sedgemoor Court around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Police say 20 to 30 people had gathered outside a home on the street.

The officers found two 15-year-olds who had been injured, but the suspect had fled the scene.

Police say one victim had been shot in the leg, but sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The second victim had been shot in the arm and was treated on scene and then taken to hospital.

Police later found the suspect in Dartmouth, N.S., and arrested him just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say they have since learned the shooting happened while the three youths, who know one another, were having an argument.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has not been named due to his age, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and nine weapons-related offences.

Police say the teen remains in custody and is due to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday morning.