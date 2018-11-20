A five-year-old boy is being treated in hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after being struck by a vehicle while boarding a school bus.

Police say the collision happened on Communication Road in Irishtown, N.B., shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“An eastbound school bus was stopped with its red lights flashing,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A sport utility vehicle approaching the bus from behind swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the back of the bus, and struck the boy who was boarding the bus.”

Police say the SUV came to rest in a ditch and no one else was injured.

The RCMP say they’re investigating the cause of the collision with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist. They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222.