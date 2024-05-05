Man charged after barricading himself inside Halifax hotel room: police

A man is facing charges after an incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a call about an unwanted person at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

Police say officers recognized the suspect as a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Police say he refused to exit a hotel room and barricaded himself inside.

Two broken windows could be seen on the building’s fifth floor.

Broken windows are pictured at the Halifax Tower Hotel on May 5, 2024. (Mike Lamb/CTV Atlantic)

The floor was evacuated and police deployed a sensory irritant.

The man then came out of the room and was arrested.

There are no reported injuries.

Police say they found a prohibited handgun during a subsequent search of the room.

The 31-year-old Halifax man is being held in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face weapons charges, breach of a previous release order and to appear on the warrant.

