Man charged after barricading himself inside Halifax hotel room: police
A man is facing charges after an incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a call about an unwanted person at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard just before 7 a.m.
Police say officers recognized the suspect as a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant.
Police say he refused to exit a hotel room and barricaded himself inside.
Two broken windows could be seen on the building’s fifth floor.
Broken windows are pictured at the Halifax Tower Hotel on May 5, 2024. (Mike Lamb/CTV Atlantic)
The floor was evacuated and police deployed a sensory irritant.
The man then came out of the room and was arrested.
There are no reported injuries.
Police say they found a prohibited handgun during a subsequent search of the room.
The 31-year-old Halifax man is being held in custody.
He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face weapons charges, breach of a previous release order and to appear on the warrant.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The story of how a B.C. man found his birth mother
After his adopted parents died, Dave Rogers set out to learn more about his birth mother. DNA results and a little help from friendly strangers would put him on a path to a small town in England.
When grief and AI collide: These people are communicating with the dead
AI tools can offer recommendations, answer questions and 'talk' with users. But some users are using them to recreate the likeness of the dead.
Spike in 'violent rhetoric' since Oct. 7 attack from 'extremist actors,' CSIS warns
The Israel-Hamas war has led to a spike in 'violent rhetoric' from 'extremist actors' that could prompt some in Canada to turn to violence, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warns.
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
Italy's white-collar mafia is making a business killing
Italy's mafia rarely dirties its hands with blood these days. Extortion rackets have gone out of fashion and murders are largely frowned upon by the godfathers.
WestJet, mechanics union agree to tentative deal to avoid strike
A potential strike between WestJet and its mechanics union appears to have been avoided.
Prosecutors move deeper into Trump's orbit as testimony in hush money trial enters a third week
Prosecutors in Donald Trump's hush money trial are moving deeper into his orbit following an inside-the-room account about the former president's reaction to a politically damaging recording that surfaced in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign.
Russia announces nuclear weapon drills after angry exchange with senior Western officials
Russia plans to hold drills simulating the use of battlefield nuclear weapons, the Defense Ministry announced Monday, days after the Kremlin reacted angrily to comments by senior Western officials about the war in Ukraine and Moscow warned that tensions with the West are deepening.
Summer forecast: What to expect as El Nino weakens
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario to require menstrual products on construction sites
The Ontario government will require large construction sites in the province to provide menstrual products as part of an omnibus bill set to be introduced Monday.
-
Toronto to see warm, sunny weather on Monday
Toronto will see a bright and warm start to the work week after a rainy weekend in the city.
-
Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says
Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker.
Calgary
-
WestJet, mechanics union agree to tentative deal to avoid strike
A potential strike between WestJet and its mechanics union appears to have been avoided.
-
2 London Drugs stores in Calgary reopen
London Drugs has reopened two of its Calgary stores following a widespread cyber attack last week.
-
Calgary blanket rezoning hearings scheduled to continue into third week
The City of Calgary’s hearing on proposed blanket rezoning is scheduled to continue into its third week.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to play Game 1 vs. Canucks on Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
2 suspects arrested following south Edmonton shooting: police
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Boeing's new Starliner capsule set for first crewed flight to space station
Boeing's new Starliner astronaut capsule was poised for a Monday night launch of its long-delayed inaugural crewed test flight to the International Space Station, two years after its first voyage without humans to the orbital laboratory.
Montreal
-
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
-
'A tiny city:' Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up tents at universities in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal, following a wave of similar protests at campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
2 people in hospital after Lachine shooting
Two men, aged 28 and 33, are in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Lachine borough.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March.
-
15-year-old boy stabbed in Ottawa on Thursday dies
A 15-year old boy who was critically injured after a stabbing in Nepean on Thursday has died of his injuries, Ottawa's English public school board said Sunday.
-
Ottawa police launch new strategy to address speeding and traffic concerns in neighbourhoods
The Ottawa Police Service rolls out a new traffic enforcement strategy on Monday, with frontline officers increasing their focus on speeding, impaired driving and the traffic concerns raised by residents in neighbourhoods across the city.
London
-
Prep work underway for York Street construction
On Monday, crews will start the prep work for replacing aging sewer infrastructure on York Street from Clarence Street to Wellington Street.
-
Successful search and rescue by LFD in vacant building fire
The London Fire Department (LFD) received a call about a reported structure fire at the former McCormick’s building at 1156 Dundas St.
-
One person faces charges following recent reports of dog attacks near Dorchester
One person is facing charges following an investigation into reports of aggressive dogs at a residence in Thames Centre.
Barrie
-
Nursing shortages force bed closures at Durham Hospital
Years of nursing staffing shortages have taken its toll on Durham Hospital.
-
One person injured in rollover crash in Barrie
One person is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Barrie on Saturday.
-
Military personnel gather in Barrie to honour lives lost in Battle of the Atlantic
Local military troops held an annual parade and ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
Northern Ontario
-
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
-
Highway 101 in Timmins reopened after single-vehicle crash
Highway 101 East in Timmins is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with corrupting children, drug trafficking, weapons offences
A 35-year-old from Hearst, Ont., has been charged with child luring and several other offences after police received a complaint from the public.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating e-bike collision in Kitchener, driver suffering serious injuries
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener involving a motor vehicle and e-bike.
-
Downtown Paris set to receive makeover for film production
Paris, Ont. residents will notice some changes to the downtown core this week as a film crew transforms stores in preparation for a film production.
-
Police investigating suspicious person in Waterloo
Regional police are investigating a suspicious person in Waterloo.
Windsor
-
Overnight house fire in Windsor
Crews remain on scene of an overnight house fire in Windsor. Fire broke out in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue between Elliott Street and Erie Street.
-
Windsor police seek witness to fatal motorcycle crash
The police service has made note that the person they're looking to speak to is not suspected of wrongoing, but is a key witness who may be able to provide vital information on the incident.
-
Man arrested after failing to stop for CKPS, charged with uttering threats to kill
While on patrol Saturday, a Chatham-Kent police officer said their onboard licence plate reader detected a vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.
Winnipeg
-
One person in critical condition following water rescue in Winnipeg
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) performed a water rescue on the Assiniboine River.
-
22-year-old Winkler man charged with manufacturing, possessing illegal weapons: police
A 22-year-old man from Winkler, Man., is facing several charges in connection with a large seizure of weapons, including a homemade cannon.
-
Manitoba government launches $15M endowment fund for MMIWG2S families
Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit peoples can expect more financial support from the Manitoba government as part of a new endowment fund announced Sunday.
Regina
-
Regina hosts first 'Flora's Walk' in support of perinatal mental health
Sunday marked the first time Regina has taken part in an event that originated out of Ontario following the death of a new mother.
-
RCMP Heritage Centre hosts Red Dress Day event
May 5th marks Red Dress Day, a nationally recognized date that honours the lives of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. In Regina, an event was held at the RCMP Heritage Centre to highlight the date and educate the public.
-
Sask. RCMP warns of increased police presence in Swift Current
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to avoid areas of Swift Current due to an ongoing investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Airport hopes for quick resolution as WestJet mechanics' lockout looms
A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Airport said they expect no immediate impact to operations in light of an impending lockout of WestJet mechanics.
-
London Drugs stores in Saskatoon could be open again soon following 'cybersecurity incident'
Saskatoon’s three London Drugs locations are set to re-open soon, one week after a data breach shut down stores across western Canada.
-
'Love has no boundaries': Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Vancouver
-
'A very heavy day': Dozens attend Red Dress Day ceremony in Pitt Meadows
Red dresses dotted šxʷhék̓ʷnəs, or Spirit Square, in Pitt Meadows Sunday to honour the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada.
-
Dash cam catches moment suspected drunk driver hits parked car, sends it careening into North Shore flower shop
Police say it’s fortunate no one was injured or killed in a collision at North Vancouver’s Park and Tilford shopping centre Saturday evening that sent one vehicle careening into a flower shop and another into a set of concrete barriers outside a Winners store.
-
British Columbian homeowners born in the 1990s most likely in Canada to co-own with their parents: StatsCan
British Columbians born in the 1990s are more likely to co-own a home with their parents than anywhere else in the country, a new report from Statistics Canada has revealed.
Vancouver Island
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at Battle of Atlantic ceremony; honours late Queen
Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members and honoured her late mother during separate ceremonies Sunday in Victoria as she wrapped up a three-day British Columbia West Coast royal visit.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
British Columbian homeowners born in the 1990s most likely in Canada to co-own with their parents: StatsCan
British Columbians born in the 1990s are more likely to co-own a home with their parents than anywhere else in the country, a new report from Statistics Canada has revealed.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.