Breast cancer advocates rally at Nova Scotia Province House in support of 'Find It Early Act'
Dozens of breast cancer advocates rallied at the Nova Scotia Province House in Halifax in support of a bill by the name of the “Find It Early Act.”
The group dawned pink clothing and paraded through the city’s downtown, calling for coverage for supplementary screening for breast cancer.
Advocates at the rally say MRI scans would be a better option than what they have currently, as cancer is harder to detect in dense breasts on a regular mammogram.
The “Find It Early Act” is a federal bill which would ensure all health insurance plans would cover screening and diagnostic breast imaging without out-of-pocket costs for women with dense breasts, or whose who may be at higher risk for breast cancer.
Cancer screening programs were also the subject at Tuesday’s standing committee on health.
“We need [an] MRI here, we need contrast mammography, we need better screening at catching it early. We do not need to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars when we can catch it early,” said Liberal MLA Rafah Dicostanzo.
Dicostanzo is calling on Nova Scotia to follow the lead of British Columbia and Ontario when it comes to breast cancer screening.
“B.C. is using contrast-enhanced mammography, Ontario is using MRIs. I am happy with both, because both will find four times more cancer than our mammograms,” said Dicostanzo.
“It is wrong what we are doing here. We are waiting are waiting until Stage 2 or 4 until we treat it instead of catching it early with an abbreviated MRI. A 10-minute MRI that my sister who lives in Ontario gets because of my cancer, but I can’t get it as a woman who has had cancer.”
Dicostanzo notes both British Columbia and Ontario’s technology is at least four times more effective at finding cancer than the mammograms used in Nova Scotia.
Liberal leader Zach Churchill also attended the rally, and showed support for the bill.
“We’re not going to fix our health-care system until we start diagnosing cancer and other illnesses earlier, and until we start filling the incredible gap there is in women’s health care in this province, from research to services that aren’t provided,” said Churchill. “We will keep pushing this government to change policies on this, and if they don’t do it then it is certainly something our Liberal Party is committed to doing.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday that is being closely watched by allies at home and abroad for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia ordered the arrest of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing Tuesday that was conducted in absentia as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario Science Centre's school cancels semesters for dozens of Grade 12 students
Dozens of high school students from across the province who had hoped to spend a semester learning at the Ontario Science Centre have been told they won’t get that chance after the building was suddenly closed last month.
-
Boy, 16, identified as victim in deadly Parkdale shooting
Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim of a deadly shooting at a Parkdale apartment building early Monday morning.
-
'Torrential downpours:' Toronto under rainfall warning due to Hurricane Beryl remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Woman dead in Bowness; Calgary police homicide unit investigating
A woman is dead in the Calgary community of Bowness and her death is being investigated as 'suspicious,' police say.
-
Sexual assault charge against Calgary bar manager stayed
A sexual assault charge has been stayed against former Calgary bar owner Grant Lee Cichacki.
-
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Edmonton
-
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
-
Credit card information accessed as part of security breach, Ticketmaster confirms
Oilers fans or anyone else who's used Ticketmaster are being urged to secure their online accounts and check for unusual activity.
-
'Things have definitely changed': Incidents of harassment, bullying towards elected officials on the rise
As president of Alberta Municipalities and mayor of the City of Wetaskiwin, Tyler Gandam has spent more than a decade in the public eye.
Montreal
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
-
Whooping cough cases surpass 6,000 in Quebec
The whooping cough is spreading in Quebec. As of Saturday, the Quebec health ministry documented over 6,000 cases of the infectious pulmonary disease since the start of the year.
Ottawa
-
Soccer frenzy in the nation’s capital
Love for the beautiful game is at an all-time high as fans of all ages ready to cheer on Canada's men’s soccer team as they get set for the biggest game of their lives.
-
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
-
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
London
-
Body of missing kayaker found in Bluewater following 6 day search
After nearly a week of searching, OPP said that a 57-year-old man from London who went missing on the waters of Lake Huron on July 3 was located deceased on a beach in St. Joseph today.
-
Alice Munro’s local legacy 'doesn't excuse what went on behind closed doors' in historical sex assault case
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
-
Box truck stuck with careless driving charge
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.
Barrie
-
New lead emerges one year after Barrie woman's disappearance
Police have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
-
Brayden Bullock facing new charges
The 23-year-old man was charged with several violent crimes after being released from prison.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
Missing Barrie woman was spotted in North Bay
A Barrie woman missing for more than a year was recently seen in North Bay, police said Tuesday.
-
Convenience stores in North Bay can sell alcohol in September
As of Tuesday, more than a dozen convenience stores and gas stations in North Bay have been given the green light to sell alcohol after the Labour Day weekend.
Kitchener
-
When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
-
Concern grows for missing 44-year-old woman
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
-
Electrical fire at 250 Frederick Street adds to recent problems for residents
A small fire at 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener over the weekend is adding to the long list of issues residents have had to deal with lately.
Windsor
-
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
-
With 13 children in makeshift placements, local Children’s Aid issues call for foster parents
According to the executive director of the Children's Aid Society (CAS), there are thirteen children and youth in our community that are in unlicensed placements like hotels and rented homes. “Right now, we're in a major crisis,” said Derrick Drouillard, who pointed out there's even one child that is staying in the CAS building on Riverside Drive, out of necessity.
-
Christmas tree farm in Chatham-Kent making 'sunny memories' in July
The owners of a small Christmas tree farm in Chatham-Kent are welcoming the public to visit their field of 20,000 sunflowers. It's the fourth annual "Making Sunny Memories" fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards the day program at the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest seven involved in human trafficking in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
'It's timeless': Historic Second World War plane stops in Winnipeg
A historic World War II plane once left for dead in a Northwest Territories lake is flying once again.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Regina
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre treats more than 500 patients in first week
Days have been busy at Regina's brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (PRL) Central Library Renewal Project.
-
'Back to Saskatch': Efforts underway to entice Taylor Swift to return to Saskatchewan
The entire province seems to be joining in the effort to persuade pop superstar Taylor Swift to come back to Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
-
'Onerous': Sask. health workers report scheduling and payroll errors as pricey new software rolls out
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Vancouver
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
-
B.C. premier wants to better understand bail reform failing in woman's murder
British Columbia's premier says the province worked with the federal government to change its bail rules, so he is not sure why a man with a long and violent criminal history was released from jail weeks before the stabbing death of a woman in her Surrey, B.C., home.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Kelowna
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.