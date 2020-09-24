Advertisement
Brenda Robertson, first woman elected to New Brunswick legislature, dies at 91
FREDERICTON -- Brenda Robertson, the first woman elected to New Brunswick's legislature and to serve as a cabinet minister, has died at the age of 91.
Robertson died at her home in Riverview, N.B., on Wednesday, surrounded by family and by staff of her long-term care facility.
The New Brunswick native was elected to the legislature in 1967 with the Progressive Conservatives. In 1970, she was appointed to the provincial cabinet and was re-elected four times. She was appointed to the Senate in 1984 and served there until 2004.
Robertson held a number of portfolios, including youth, social services and social reform, but was best known for her work as health minister.
She helped implement the Extra-Mural Program, which allows people in their homes to access health-care services.
In 2004, she was named to the Order of New Brunswick.
Robertson is known as a trailblazing politician and as an advocate for Atlantic Canadians.
N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs released a statement offering his condolences to her family, saying she "broke down barriers and served as a role model for generations of women."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.