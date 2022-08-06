Brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S. contained

A brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., has been fully contained after fire crews from several locations responded to the scene Saturday.

The 2-hectare fire in Pentz Lake area of Mount Uniacke is now completely contained. Crews continue to work on extinguishing the fire. — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) August 6, 2022

First responders attended to the incident near Highway 101 around 12 p.m., where officials had been describing the blaze as a “developing forest fire.”

Ryan Richard, chief of Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, told CTV News the fire was contained around 3 p.m.

Police say fire and RCMP detachments out of the Halifax and Hants regions also attended the scene.

According to police, there has been no threat to nearby properties, but residents were made aware of the fire early Saturday afternoon.

The highway has remained open however, drivers are being asked to avoid the 500 block as one lane is “being impeded by crews” at this time.

Traffic is currently delayed on Hwy. 1 in #MountUniacke near Pentz Dr. due to a developing forest fire. Motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to do their work. Traffic will be impacted for a number of hours. pic.twitter.com/SdDXEP72D1 — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) August 6, 2022

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter was also dispatched to the fire.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, Nova Scotia is currently experiencing an extreme heat event, one that is expected to last through Monday.