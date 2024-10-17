'Buoys our spirit': 26th annual Walk Against Violence held in Dartmouth

Dozens of people gathered in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday night for the 26th annual Walk Against Violence.

The walk is hosted by BGC Greater Halifax and was started to remember 19-year-old Jason MacCullough, who was murdered 25 years ago.

His body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

His murder remains unsolved and police say his death was a random act.

Investigators also believe there were several people in the area at the time who witnessed his murder.

The Walk Against Violence offers a chance for the community to come together to remember him and anyone who has been killed or harmed by violent acts.

A candle ceremony took place ahead of the 26th annual Walk Against Violence in Dartmouth, N.S., on Oct. 16, 2024. (CTV Atlantic)

"It's very important for the families of victims of violence because it buoys our spirit. It makes us feel that we're not in this all by ourselves and it seems to be getting more and more relevant every year,” said Jason’s father, Allan MacCullough, at the event.

Allan MacCullough is pictured wearing a high vis vest ahead of the 26th annual Walk Against Violence in Dartmouth, N.S., on Oct. 16, 2024. (CTV Atlantic)

Donations were also being collected Wednesday night for the Jason MacCullough Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a Dartmouth High graduate each year.

In August, Halifax Regional Police continued to urge anyone with information on MacCullough’s death to come forward.

They asked anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020.

