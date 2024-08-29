Police continue to look for answers into 25-year-old murder case in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police says it continues to investigate the death of Jason MacCullough 25 years after he was murdered.

The 19-year-old man’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

Police say they believe MacCullough was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known short cut between the buildings. They say there is no indication MacCullough was involved in any type of criminal activity, leading investigators to believe his death was a random act.

Investigators also believe there were several people in the area at the time who witnessed MacCullough’s murder.

“Police continue to urge these people to come forward and share anything that they remember about this day, no matter how small the detail,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release Thursday.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020.

MacCullough’s murder is also part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Callers must contact the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090, provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court.

Police say all calls are recorded and the amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.